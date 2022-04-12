Stimulus check update – How to claim $1,400 check before tax deadline day

THIS year's tax deadline has been extended to April 18, giving Americans a few extra days to take advantage of new tax credits, including a $1,400 stimulus payment.

From child tax credits to economic stimulus payments, eligible Americans who are owed stimulus money could receive the cash with their tax returns.

The government has offered a total of three economic impact payments since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

The 2022 tax deadline has been moved from April 15 to April 18 because of Good Friday in the United States, giving everyone a few extra days to sort out their finances.

In Massachusetts and Maine, residents have until April 19.

The government has issued a third $1,400 stimulus check to qualifying individuals in the US.

For most people, the money went to their bank accounts via direct deposit.

But for those who have had a change in the size of their family and qualify for more stimulus money, or those who qualify but never received a direct deposit, you could be eligible for tax credits.

You can claim the tax credit on your returns to receive additional stimulus money.

Additionally, parents still have time to claim child tax credits if they have yet to file.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, families with joint income of $150,000 or less and children under the age of are eligible for more government money this tax season.

Parents can claim $3,600 for every child under six, and $3,000 for every child between 6-17.

If you're still feeling unprepared on April 18, there are several ways to get an extension as well.

You can file for an extension by mail, or online on the IRS website. The extension gives you more time to file, but still requires you to pay your estimated taxes by April 18.

