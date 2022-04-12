ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Stimulus check update – How to claim $1,400 check before tax deadline day

By Claire Wallace
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

THIS year's tax deadline has been extended to April 18, giving Americans a few extra days to take advantage of new tax credits, including a $1,400 stimulus payment.

From child tax credits to economic stimulus payments, eligible Americans who are owed stimulus money could receive the cash with their tax returns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9S7z_0f6mNh7j00
The government has offered a total of three economic impact payments since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

The 2022 tax deadline has been moved from April 15 to April 18 because of Good Friday in the United States, giving everyone a few extra days to sort out their finances.

In Massachusetts and Maine, residents have until April 19.

The government has issued a third $1,400 stimulus check to qualifying individuals in the US.

For most people, the money went to their bank accounts via direct deposit.

But for those who have had a change in the size of their family and qualify for more stimulus money, or those who qualify but never received a direct deposit, you could be eligible for tax credits.

You can claim the tax credit on your returns to receive additional stimulus money.

Additionally, parents still have time to claim child tax credits if they have yet to file.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, families with joint income of $150,000 or less and children under the age of are eligible for more government money this tax season.

Parents can claim $3,600 for every child under six, and $3,000 for every child between 6-17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zD92d_0f6mNh7j00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158u4n_0f6mNh7j00

If you're still feeling unprepared on April 18, there are several ways to get an extension as well.

You can file for an extension by mail, or online on the IRS website. The extension gives you more time to file, but still requires you to pay your estimated taxes by April 18.

CNET

How to Call the IRS With Tax Return and Child Tax Credit Questions

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. You've got just over two weeks left to submit your tax return to the IRS or file a tax extension. However, if you're having issues with your taxes that you can't solve yourself -- for instance, you lost your W-2 form -- it might be time to contact the IRS. The IRS has about 600 local offices around the country and also staffs a toll-free hotline.
CNET

Tax Refunds: 8 Reasons Why Your IRS Money Could Arrive Later Than Expected

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 tax deadline is just around the corner, but already more than 45 million Americans have received their refunds. Most tax refunds are issued within 21 days of filing tax returns for those who file electronically with direct deposit, but the IRS announced March 23 that some refunds could take a little longer. That's because a variety of factors can delay your tax refund from arriving on time.
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Will the tax deadline be extended for 2022?

While the tax deadline overall stands still with the IRS as April 18, 2022, some states have seen extensions. The start of the season was Jan. 24, 2022 and Americans have been sending their returns since then. The IRS suggests to file electronically as well as choosing direct deposit to...
The US Sun

The US Sun

