Daily Log 4.10.2022

Cambridge Police documented a larceny report that took place in Porter Square. The Cambridge Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded to Cambridge Street for an unattended suitcase on the sidewalk in front of a government building. There were no threats made or any other suspicious circumstances involving the suitcase. The suitcase...
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 3/4/2022 5:17 a.m. A man told police he was locked in a park bathroom. 3/4/2022 9:54 a.m. A caller complained about cars parked in the no parking zone on K Street and Terrace Drive.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A 14-year-old girl who was home alone in Middleborough, Massachusetts, is credited with helping police catch the person who broke into her house. In a 911 call shared with WFXT, the teenager tells the dispatcher that somebody broke into her house and that she is home alone. “I got him out of the house, I scared him,” she tells the dispatcher in a shaking voice.
An ejected Clifton driver was found nearly 30 feet from a Smart car that barreled off the road and rolled down an embankment off Route 46 in Hasbrouck Heights, authorities said. The vehicle veered off the eastbound highway to Boulevard and shot across the entrance ramp before tumbling down the...
BOSTON — The legendary Boston Marathon course starts in Hopkinton, MA, and ends on Boylston Street in Boston, MA. According to the Boston Athletic Association, “the historic course starts on Main Street in the rural New England town of Hopkinton and follows Route 135 through Ashland, Framingham, Natick and Wellesley to where Route 135 joins Route 16. It continues along Route 16 through Newton Lower Falls, turning right at the fire station onto Commonwealth Ave., which is Route 30. It follows Commonwealth Ave. through Newton Hills, bearing right at the reservoir onto Chestnut Hill Ave. to Cleveland Circle. The route then turns left on Beacon Street continuing through Brookline, Kenmore Square, and under Massachusetts Ave. The course turns right onto Hereford Street then left onto Boylston Street, finishing near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.”
