Daily Log 4.10.2022

BOSTON — The legendary Boston Marathon course starts in Hopkinton, MA, and ends on Boylston Street in Boston, MA. According to the Boston Athletic Association, “the historic course starts on Main Street in the rural New England town of Hopkinton and follows Route 135 through Ashland, Framingham, Natick and Wellesley to where Route 135 joins Route 16. It continues along Route 16 through Newton Lower Falls, turning right at the fire station onto Commonwealth Ave., which is Route 30. It follows Commonwealth Ave. through Newton Hills, bearing right at the reservoir onto Chestnut Hill Ave. to Cleveland Circle. The route then turns left on Beacon Street continuing through Brookline, Kenmore Square, and under Massachusetts Ave. The course turns right onto Hereford Street then left onto Boylston Street, finishing near the Boston Public Library in Copley Square.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO