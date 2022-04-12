ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Set to Join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle is set to join Prince...

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they have made donations to charities to 'support the people of Ukraine' - as they pay tribute to Invictus Games athlete who died in conflict

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made donations of an undisclosed amount to charities to support the people of Ukraine as they paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete killed in action in Ukraine. In past weeks as Ukrainians fought tooth and nail to defend their cities against Russian aggression, the...
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine. On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
fox40jackson.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate to Ukraine through their Archewell Foundation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have donated to a number of organizations to provide support to Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation announced on Friday that the couple has made donations to several organizations working “on the ground to support the people of Ukraine.”
The Independent

Meghan Markle gives her coat to mother holding baby during first appearance at Invictus Games: ‘Beautiful’

Meghan Markle is being praised for her kindness after giving her coat to a mother holding a baby while making her first appearance at the Invictus Games alongside her husband Prince Harry.On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being escorted to the venue in The Hague, Netherlands, by competitors when Meghan reportedly noticed that the temperature was dropping and handed her coat to a woman who was holding her baby while accompanying them, according to journalist Omid Scobie.Scobie shared a heartwarming video of the moment on Twitter on Friday, in which the duchess could be seen walking alongside...
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
