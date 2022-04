(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says closing the Glenwood Resource Center was hard, but it was the only choice left to state officials. Reynolds announced last week the center will close in two years. The Department of Justice released a report in December that concluded the majority of residents at the center could be cared for in private, community-based facilities and that would mean the state would spend less money on that care than on keeping the center open.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 MINUTES AGO