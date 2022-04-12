ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK PM Johnson's wife to be fined over lockdown breach -spokesperson

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bjhZ_0f6mKy3t00

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has been notified by police she will be fined over COVID-19 lockdown breaches, her spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The prime minister’s spokesperson earlier said both Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak had also been told they would be fined.

“Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a fixed penalty notice (FPN). She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN,” Carrie’s spokesperson said in a statement.

