UK opposition Labour Party: PM Johnson and Sunak must resign

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak should resign after police told them they would be fined for COVID-19 breaches at gatherings in Downing Street, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign,” Starmer said in a statement.

“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

