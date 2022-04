New England is full of natural beauty, but New Hampshire’s White Mountains soar above the rest when it comes to gorgeous scenery, according to Boston.com readers. When AAA released a list of the most stunning scenic locations across New England, we asked readers to choose their favorite and more than 700 readers answered the call. The results show that our readers are impressed the most by the region’s mountains: New Hampshire’s White Mountains ranked No. 1, followed by Maine’s Cadillac Mountain.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO