Crews warn of extreme fire potential as temps climb

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While much of the region prepares for severe storms, officials with Oklahoma Forestry Services are warning Oklahomans about the potential for wildfires.

A red flag warning is in effect for much of Oklahoma on Tuesday.

“Conditions are looking ominous and there is a high probability of significant fire occurrence with outbreak conditions probable,” said Drew Daily, fire staff officer for OFS. “Eerily, conditions today will be very similar to those that occurred on April 12, 2018 when the Rhea, 34 Complex and Shaw Fires occurred along with a number of other impactful fires.”

In preparation for any wildfires, the department has positioned Suppression Groups in Woodward and Weatherford. Oklahoma National Guard helicopters and aircraft with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are also on standby.

“Under these extreme conditions we strongly discourage any burning at all and urge Oklahomans to be careful with any outdoor activities that could spark a wildfire. Delaying things like charcoal cooking and welding can make a difference on a day like today,” said OFS Fire Management Chief, Andy James. “In these conditions, any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly. We urge Oklahomans to be vigilant and to call 911 if they see any new fire or smoke.”

Officials also urge homeowners to move trash, debris, and other flammable items a safe distance away from their home.

Burn bans are currently in place for the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Blaine

Canadian

Cimarron

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Greer

Harper

Jackson

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Love

Major

Payne

Roger Mills

Texas

Tillman

Woodward

Even if your county isn’t under a burn ban, outdoor burning is discouraged due to the extreme conditions.

