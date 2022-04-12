ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Crews warn of extreme fire potential as temps climb

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1at04u_0f6mKS0l00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While much of the region prepares for severe storms, officials with Oklahoma Forestry Services are warning Oklahomans about the potential for wildfires.

A red flag warning is in effect for much of Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Police: Naked man killed after shooting woman with rifle

“Conditions are looking ominous and there is a high probability of significant fire occurrence with outbreak conditions probable,” said Drew Daily, fire staff officer for OFS. “Eerily, conditions today will be very similar to those that occurred on April 12, 2018 when the Rhea, 34 Complex and Shaw Fires occurred along with a number of other impactful fires.”

In preparation for any wildfires, the department has positioned Suppression Groups in Woodward and Weatherford. Oklahoma National Guard helicopters and aircraft with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are also on standby.

Woman arrested for allegedly attacking Sonic carhop, witness

“Under these extreme conditions we strongly discourage any burning at all and urge Oklahomans to be careful with any outdoor activities that could spark a wildfire. Delaying things like charcoal cooking and welding can make a difference on a day like today,” said OFS Fire Management Chief, Andy James. “In these conditions, any fire that starts has the potential to spread rapidly. We urge Oklahomans to be vigilant and to call 911 if they see any new fire or smoke.”

Officials also urge homeowners to move trash, debris, and other flammable items a safe distance away from their home.

Wife pleads guilty in Ada pastor’s murder; says abuse led her to asking boyfriend to kill her husband

Burn bans are currently in place for the following counties:

  • Alfalfa
  • Beaver
  • Blaine
  • Canadian
  • Cimarron
  • Comanche
  • Cotton
  • Custer
  • Dewey
  • Greer
  • Harper
  • Jackson
  • Kingfisher
  • Kiowa
  • Love
  • Major
  • Payne
  • Roger Mills
  • Texas
  • Tillman
  • Woodward

Even if your county isn’t under a burn ban, outdoor burning is discouraged due to the extreme conditions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Warm and Windy Today, Storms Move in Tonight

After a mild start this morning, we’ll see the warmest weather of the year (so far) for the OKC Metro this afternoon. Highs today will range from the upper 80’s to the low 90’s for Central and Southern parts of Oklahoma. We’ll see a chance of storms...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Weatherford, OK
The Independent

Wildfires force evacuations in central Texas as blaze torches nearly 40,000 acres

Wildfires in Texas covering more than 38,000 acres have prompted evacuation orders to be put in place across several counties in central parts of the Lone Star State. Strong winds and dry conditions led to firefighters battling the blaze in dangerous weather late on Thursday. Several wildfires have combined and now form the Eastland Complex fire. Parts of Eastland, Brown and Comanche counties have been put under orders to evacuate. Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Kari Hines has said that no injuries have been reported so far, according to CNN. Via the wildfire information system Inciweb, officials said about...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofs#Extreme Weather#Oklahomans#Complex#Suppression Groups#Oklahoma National Guard#Sonic#Ofs Fire Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

8 states under tornado watch in South, Midwest

Severe weather on Wednesday has prompted tornado watches for parts of eight states, including some areas still cleaning up damage from a swarm of twisters that hit last week. Portions of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, east Texas and southeast Oklahoma have been under a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service since early Wednesday morning. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS issued additional tornado watches for Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

More Than 60,000 Texans Without Power as Tornadoes, Storm System Batter Southern US

Severe weather on its way through the southern United States spawned tornadoes and left thousands of Texans without power. The powerful storm wreaked havoc in Texas and in Oklahoma, leaving a path of destruction. Along with tornadoes, the storm also brought heavy rains, high winds, hail and lightning strikes to the area. Texas and Oklahoma officials are still in the process of sorting out just how much damage there is. Damage includes the destruction of several residential and commercial dwellings and the storm’s financial impact.
TEXAS STATE
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy