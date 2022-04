Oh, baby, baby: Britney Spears is pregnant. The 40-year-old singer announced Monday that she’s expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it,” she wrote on Instagram. “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … Spreading lots of joy and love !!!” Spears is already a mom to two sons, 16-year-old son and 15-year-old Jaden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. During a court hearing last year to end her conservatorship, she said she wanted her implanted IUD birth control device removed so she can have more kids and was told she could not. She got engaged to Asghari in September and her conservatorship ended in November.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO