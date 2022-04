We can all agree that the web has changed dramatically over the years, both as a consumer and as a developer. Tim Berners-Lee wished to develop a system that could work across networks, allowing individuals to link from one file on one machine to another file on another. Web 1.0 was the first stage of the World Wide Web revolution, usually referred to as read-only web. Web 2.0 from 2004 till now, is the second stage of read-write web. The web 3.0 concept aims to create a decentralized, but secure, internet in which people can securely exchange money.

