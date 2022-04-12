ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

“Marketing For Your Future” with Brian Dolan from WorkReduce

By Susan St.Denis
iwantabuzz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week on “Marketing for Your Future,” our host talks to media experts across...

iwantabuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon product manager joins Shelf Engine; Nerdio adds former Microsoft exec to board; Hootsuite hires CPO

— Gavriella Schuster, a former Microsoft vice president, joined Nerdio’s board of directors. Schuster spent more than 25 years at Microsoft, where she most recently led the One Commercial Partner team. Schuster is also an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and the co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.
SOFTWARE
AdWeek

Affiliate Marketing Is a Safe Haven for Publishers in a Cookieless Future

Publishers are in a unique position of power as the demise of the third-party cookie threatens advertising industry norms. Solutions to the cookie challenge from large ad tech companies (primarily Google) continue to miss the point: A simple workaround solution isn’t going to cut it for an ad industry that’s evolved to prioritize data privacy.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Finastra, Microsoft Form BaaS Partnership for Small Business Lending

London-based FinTech Finastra has launched a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) collaboration with Microsoft, according to a Tuesday (April 12) press release. The partnership is designed to offer new lending options to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), “a sector severely underserved when it comes to accessing finance,” the release stated. SMBs that use Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be able to access financing offers without leaving their business management platform.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

A neobank for digital entrepreneurs, founded by a former Apple Card designer, just raised $5.3M

While running his own business — a service-based design agency — Sathyanesan quickly realized that banking options for a digital solopreneur were less than ideal. In his view, there were “amazing banking products” available for individuals, startups, small businesses and large corporations, but that the digital entrepreneur “has been left behind.”
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
MySanAntonio

This Is the Future of Digital Ads. Is Your Marketing Strategy Ready?

There are massive changes on the horizon for marketing agencies, specifically with respect to digital advertising. Due to the pandemic, streaming media advertising such as connected TV (CTV) has become significantly more popular than more traditional forms. CTV distributes over-the-top (OTT) ads to consumers via various streaming services. OTT essentially...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

MATTIO Communications And Madison Fiore Launch MATTIO+FIORE Cannabis-Focused Marketing Agency

MATTIO Communications launched MATTIO+FIORE Media, a new cannabis-focused paid media and performance marketing agency. Led by MATTIO Communications CEO Rosie Mattio and Madison Fiore, the subsidiary will focus on growth strategy, media buying, email and SMS marketing, creative and campaign development, including photo, video, animation and design assets and managing listings on third-party platforms such as Weedmaps, Leafly, I Heart Jane and springbig.
BUSINESS
Billboard

Sonos Buys Dutch Speaker Startup Mayht for $100 Million

Sonos, known for its wireless multi-room speakers, announced Monday (April 11) that it acquired the company Mayht for $100 million. The Dutch startup specializes in crafting small speakers that can summon the jaw-rattling power of much larger ones. Mayht’s ability to produce compact audio equipment that’s still loud enough to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Associated Press

Parachute Appoints Jeff Barker As Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Parachute, the premium multi-category lifestyle brand that makes you feel at home, today announced the appointment of Jeff Barker as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 20 years of experience leading strategic planning and financial operations at high-growth consumer brands, Barker will oversee all financial functions for Parachute, with a focus on ensuring profitable growth as the company continues to execute its long-term business strategy. Barker is the third recent C-level strategic hire for the company, as Parachute continues to purposefully expand its executive leadership team.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Product analytics startup Kubit lands $18M in fresh capital

CEO Alex Li says that he founded Kubit in 2018 to solve what he believes is one of the biggest pain points of the product analytics space: losing data control and lack of transparency. Previously, Li spent 10 years building mobile apps and used product analytics tools at companies including Smule, Booyah and eBay. These tools fell short of his expectations, he says, in that they often required sending data to third parties and created siloed analytics practices.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Nurse-assisting robotics firm Diligent raises $30M

Diligent has been leading that specific charge for some time now. Late last year, we spoke with Georgia Tech associate professor Andrea Thomaz, who co-founded the company in 2017 with Vivian Chu, to discuss precisely how profound an impact the past two years have had on the firm. She noted, in part:
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

BlueOcean raises $30M for its AI-based brand intelligence platform

The medium is the message more than ever these days, and brands are faced with a challenge — but also opportunity — to capture what consumers think about them and their products if they can harness and better understand those messages, via whichever medium is being used to deliver them. Today, a company called BlueOcean that has built an artificial intelligence-powered platform that it says can produce those insights is announcing $30 million in funding, money that it will be using to continue expanding its technology on the heels of rapid growth.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

If products could talk: Could fashion go green?

Over the past decade, the exponential growth of digital connectivity has radically transformed retail. The rise of e-commerce, social media, and mobile has changed how consumers connect, shop, and engage, and redefined the competitive landscape in ways once unimaginable. As we look to the next decade, digital connectivity is set to reshape retail once again as connectivity enters our physical world.
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes Advisor

Best Mobile VoIP Service Providers For Small Businesses Of 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Mobile voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) technology makes it easy to use your smartphone for business communications. The best mobile VoIP services make it possible for you to use an Android or iOS app that uses your Wi-Fi or cellular data for incoming or outgoing calls and texts. Typically, you can get a business phone number, which means you can separate personal and business calls.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

Semrush Acquisition Spree Spawning A New Direction In The MarTech Industry

Semrush SEMR, a management and content marketing SaaS platform, has already made two pronounced acquisitions this year including the monumental Backlinko acquisition. In 2020, it acquired Prowly, a PR and media relations company. Martech is a rapidly growing industry which is why there’s been a proliferation of identical tools in...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Bosch Acquires UK Autonomous Driving Firm Five AI

Multinational tech firm Bosch has acquired Five AI, a British automated driving company. According to an announcement posted on the Bosch website Tuesday (April 12), Five chose Bosch over other takeover bidders, as the companies “share a common vision of automated driving and of safe automated driving systems.”. The...
BUSINESS
Hermes_Fang

Evolution & Adaption of E-commerce Changes

Because the e-commerce sector evolves so quickly, online store managers frequently find it challenging to keep up with the current developments. Having a better understanding of the future of e-commerce can be beneficial when planning, making pricing decisions, etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy