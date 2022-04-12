“Marketing For Your Future” with Brian Dolan from WorkReduce

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Parachute, the premium multi-category lifestyle brand that makes you feel at home, today announced the appointment of Jeff Barker as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 20 years of experience leading strategic planning and financial operations at high-growth consumer brands, Barker will oversee all financial functions for Parachute, with a focus on ensuring profitable growth as the company continues to execute its long-term business strategy. Barker is the third recent C-level strategic hire for the company, as Parachute continues to purposefully expand its executive leadership team.
