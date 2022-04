Whether you’re on the lookout for some tablet deals or just trying to track down one of the best e-readers available, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is a great option. In fact, it’s one of the best Kindle deals we’ve come across, as you can currently get a Kindle Paperwhite for just $130 at Amazon. That’s a discount of $30 off its regular price of $160, and you can even save another 20% if you have a device to trade in. Free delivery and returns are also part of this great deal at Amazon.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 DAYS AGO