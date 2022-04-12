ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

13 injured in shooting at Brooklyn, NY subway

By The Associated Press, John Ferrannini
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

Live Coverage: PIX11 New York

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor station.

Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

The New York City Police Department told KRON4’s sister station, PIX11, that firefighters found undetonated devices. The call came in to the FDNY around 8:27 a.m. Eastern time. The scene continues to be active.

As of 9:42 a.m. Eastern time, 13 people were confirmed injured at New York-area hospitals.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

