Bernalillo County, NM

High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along U.S Highways 56, 64 and 87. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing and drifting snow will be possible through the late morning before temperatures begin to warm. This could reduce visibility.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Davis Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Chinati and Davis Mountains. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can topple trees, down power lines and damage some structures.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Sequoia NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Sequoia NP HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Higher elevations of Sequoia NP. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Lincoln, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Lincoln; Russell WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, and Barton Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Eastern Culberson County. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Monday to midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ Monday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The strong winds are expected to gradually decrease this evening with gusts of as high as 35-40 mph possible through the overnight hours.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 06:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Worcester; Western Norfolk AREAS OF FOG TO REDUCE VISIBILITY THROUGH THE MORNING COMMUTE As of 545 AM...areas of fog have developed across much of northern Connecticut, Rhode Island and central and southern Massachusetts. Visibilities between one-half and two statute miles should be common, but may be as low as one- quarter mile at times. Fog is not expected to improve until late this morning as rain expands northward. Motorists can expect sudden changes in visibility in foggy areas. Use low beam highlights and increase the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Upper Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Upper Rio Grande Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that could be impacted by strong winds include Interstate 5 and Highway 33.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Union County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on north to south oriented roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Scattered snow showers will continue across the eastern Sawatch Range through the afternoon, with local accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, mainly north of Cotton Wood Pass.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Scattered snow showers will continue across the western Mosquito Range through the afternoon, with local accumulations of up an inch.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN

