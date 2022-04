As new and painful reports emerge from the war in Ukraine each day, it's easy to feel powerless to help. And that's especially true given that the UK has so far lagged behind its neighbouring countries in doing its bit to house refugees. But that's finally starting to change, slowly, as the first refugees are welcomed into Londoners' homes. The Home Office recently released figures saying that around 2,123 visas have been granted for refugees to come to London under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which encourages ordinary people to sign up to sponsor refugees to come and live in their spare rooms.

