Cibola County, NM

High Wind Warning issued for Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 07:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other...

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
Wind Advisory issued for Frazier Mountain Communities, Grapevine, Tehachapi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 05:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southerly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Frazier Mountain Communities, Tehachapi and Grapevine. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blizzard Warning issued for Benson, Eddy, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Eddy; Towner BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Benson, Towner and Eddy Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Wind Advisory issued for Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Blount Smoky Mountains, Cocke Smoky Mountains, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Johnson; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...East Tennessee mountains and foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine, Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY The widespread heavier snow threat has ended. However, light persistent snow will continue through much of the afternoon and possibly into the evening before ending. More locally intense snow may occur briefly within narrow snow bands with additional snow accumulations up to one-half inch. As a reminder, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
Red Flag Warning issued for Decatur, Graham, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Decatur; Graham; Norton Red Flag Warning for Wednesday Adjusted .The Red Flag Warning for today has been adjusted. Overall, due to cloud cover and a weakness in the wind field currently moving over the area, the Red Flag Warning was able to be cancelled early for a large portion of the area. The Fire Weather Watch for Thursday remains untouched at this time. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...004...016...080...081...253 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...004...016...080...081...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton and Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...A Red Flag Warning is in effect from late Wednesday morning through early Wednesday evening. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar, Humphreys, Leflore, Sunflower, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar; Humphreys; Leflore; Sunflower; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Washington and Humphreys Counties. In Arkansas, Chicot County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Dundy Red Flag Warning for Wednesday Adjusted .The Red Flag Warning for today has been adjusted. Overall, due to cloud cover and a weakness in the wind field currently moving over the area, the Red Flag Warning was able to be cancelled early for a large portion of the area. The Fire Weather Watch for Thursday remains untouched at this time. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...014...015...027...028 029...041...042 AND 079 RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...014...015 027...028...029...041...042 AND 079 The National Weather Service in Goodland has cancelled the Red Flag Warning. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman... Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan... Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan... Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy. * Timing...A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. The Red Flag Warning for Wednesday has been cancelled. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Lamar A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR HOPKINS...SOUTHEASTERN LAMAR AND DELTA COUNTIES At 1240 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cumby, or 7 miles west of Sulphur Springs, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paris, Sulphur Springs, Cooper, Blossom, Cumby, Como, Deport, Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur, Cooper Lake Park Doctors Creek, Tira and Sun Valley. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County Red Flag Warning for Wednesday Adjusted .The Red Flag Warning for today has been adjusted. Overall, due to cloud cover and a weakness in the wind field currently moving over the area, the Red Flag Warning was able to be cancelled early for a large portion of the area. The Fire Weather Watch for Thursday remains untouched at this time. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...004...016...080...081...253 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...004...016...080...081...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton and Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...A Red Flag Warning is in effect from late Wednesday morning through early Wednesday evening. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
Wind Advisory issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chicot WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower, Leflore, Washington and Humphreys Counties. In Arkansas, Chicot County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 16:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Alabama. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stevenson, or 9 miles west of Bridgeport, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgeport, Bass, Long Island and Russell Cave National Monument. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
