Wind Advisory issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Decatur; Graham; Norton Red Flag Warning for Wednesday Adjusted .The Red Flag Warning for today has been adjusted. Overall, due to cloud cover and a weakness in the wind field currently moving over the area, the Red Flag Warning was able to be cancelled early for a large portion of the area. The Fire Weather Watch for Thursday remains untouched at this time. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...004...016...080...081...253 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003...004...016...080...081...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton and Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...A Red Flag Warning is in effect from late Wednesday morning through early Wednesday evening. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.

DECATUR COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO