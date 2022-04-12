ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Reports a Total of 549 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 8 Deaths, Including 234 Probable Cases and 115 New Cases within 14 days of Specimen Collection Date

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 12:00 pm April 11, 2022, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 549 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 315 confirmed cases, and 234 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 478,998 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of...

NBC News

Incomplete data likely masks a rise in U.S. Covid cases as focus on infection counts fades

At first glance, U.S. Covid cases appear to have plateaued over the last two weeks, with a consistent average of around 30,000 per day, according to NBC News' tally. But disease experts say incomplete data likely masks an upward trend. In Washington, D.C., for instance, several high-profile government figures recently tested positive, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Attorney General Merrick Garland.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Symptomatic COVID cases are spreading again because of the BA.2 variant

The BA.2 coronavirus variant — which is the omicron variant’s subvariant — has been spreading around the world, causing symptomatic illness for many infected people. Details: The ZOE COVID-19 Study — which monitors case numbers for emerging COVID-19 trends in the United Kingdom — recently reported in a new data release that there are about 258,155 new daily symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom on average.
PUBLIC HEALTH
