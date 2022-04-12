Dallas County Reports a Total of 549 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 8 Deaths, Including 234 Probable Cases and 115 New Cases within 14 days of Specimen Collection Date
As of 12:00 pm April 11, 2022, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 549 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 315 confirmed cases, and 234 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 478,998 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of...www.duncanville.com
Comments / 1