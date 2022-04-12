ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MT

Four candidates apply for 20th Judicial District vacancy

By Lake County Leader
 1 day ago

Gov. Greg Gianforte last week announced an advisory council to assist in reviewing qualified candidates to fill the district court judge vacancy in the 20th Judicial District (Lake and Sanders Counties). Gianforte will name a replacement for Judge James Manley, who is set to retire in June.

Gov. Gianforte announced in March that he is accepting applications and nominations for the 20th judicial district vacancy of any lawyer in good standing who has the qualifications set forth by law for holding the position of district court judge. The deadline for applications was Monday, April 11. Applications may be viewed at nominatejudges.mt.gov/Vacancies .

The vacancy drew four applicants: Ben Anciaux, deputy county attorney for Lake County; Kathryn McEnery, county attorney for Powell County; Molly Owen, deputy county attorney for Lake County; and Alisha Rapkoch, assistant public defender for Region 1 (Kalispell).

Members of the 20th Judicial District advisory council include: Boone Cole, former chair of the Flathead Joint Board of Control; Dennis DeVries, former judge for the city of Polson; Becky Dupuis, co-owner of Polson Theatres; Casey Emerson, attorney at Mission Mountain Law; Susan Lake, secretary and treasurer of Lake Farms Inc.; Ann Marie McNeel, attorney and director of Lake County CASA; John Mercer, attorney at Turnage, Mercer and Wall, PLLP; Ryan Rusche, attorney for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes; Don Strine, former Sanders County justice of the peace; Lori Thibodeau, probation and parole officer for the Montana Department of Corrections; Teresa Wall-McDonald, human resources director at Salish Kootenai Community College; and Ben Woods, Lake County Undersheriff.

“Bringing decades of experience working in their communities, the members of 20th Judicial District Advisory Council will support me in identifying exceptional candidates to serve as their new district court judge,” Gianforte said. “I’ve directed members of the advisory council to identify well-qualified candidates who are committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law and who will interpret laws, not make them from the bench.”

The public may provide letters of support or other comments regarding the applicants to nominatejudges@mt.gov through May 11. Applicants must receive at least three letters of support to be considered for appointment by the governor.

