LANSING, Mich. — A legislative task force in Lansing is recommending plans to invest in more mental health resources in schools to avoid violence. The Michigan House School Safety Task Force shared its draft guidance for the Legislature to create safer learning environments for students. The bipartisan group of four Democrats and four Republicans has researched and built recommendations over the last three months to prevent further school tragedies like the Oxford High School shooting.

LANSING, MI ・ 18 DAYS AGO