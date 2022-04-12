ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

This Massive Game Leak Is Looking More Real By The Day

By Mary Osborne
 1 day ago
Back in 2021, gamers were shocked to hear about a major Nvidia leak, which the company confirmed was legit. While looking at cloud storage options, coder Ighor July stumbled upon a list of games that would be ported to PC, or potentially to Nvidia's GeForce Now service. At the time, Nvidia...

