Survey Success Enjoys Healthy Participation

SCHUYLER -- "Schuyler is a Spanish-speaking town, and I know that all different groups and populations in Schuyler are very proud of the multiculturism, but they also acknowledge that there's not a lot of interaction between the different populations. I think the language barrier might have a lot to do with that," said Jenny White, director of the Schuyler Public Library.

SCHUYLER, NE ・ 20 DAYS AGO