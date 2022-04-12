Survey Success Enjoys Healthy Participation

SCHUYLER -- "Schuyler is a Spanish-speaking town, and I know that all different groups and populations in Schuyler are very proud of the multiculturism, but they also acknowledge that there's not a lot of interaction between the different populations. I think the language barrier might have a lot to do with that," said Jenny White, director of the Schuyler Public Library.
THE Biden Administration has extended the coronavirus public health emergency by 90 days. The extension is set to preserve benefits received by low-income and vulnerable Americans. Those relying on SNAP or Medicare will be positively impacted as those who may have lost their coverage will be safe regardless of whether...
Bob Robertson is heading to France in a couple weeks and wants to make sure he’s protected. “I would not consider traveling without having a shot and having a booster," Robertson said. "If I could take five, I would." Robertson just got his second booster at Person Street Pharmacy...
Comments / 0