Work Zone Safety Week Emphasized by State Police

A man was in the crawl space trying to fix a plumbing issue at his girlfriend’s mobile home in western Pennsylvania when he discovered another problem, according to local reports. “He came out and he’s like, ‘Tracey, you’re not going to believe this,’” Tracey Douds told KDKA. “I’m like...
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — A disturbing case of deer jumping to their death has residents in a small Pennsylvania town demanding something be done to stop it. For the town of Johnsonburg, the snow may have stopped falling from the sky, but for some residents, it continues to rain deer.
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WJAC) – Residents of a northwest Pennsylvania town are trying to prevent deer from continuing to jump to their deaths off a bypass. Bill Boylan is one resident who is asking the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install some sort of barrier to keep the deer safe.
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have confirmed six people have died due to the pile-up crash on I-81 that occurred Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Helicopters had […]
Many motorists know that deer can cause all manner of chaos on the road. Sometimes, they freeze in front of cars, other times they bolt into traffic. If everyone involved gets lucky, the deer will find its way off of the road without smashing into a passing car. However, deer have found a no-win situation on an overpass near a small town in northwest Pennsylvania.
(WTAJ) — Drivers across Pennsylvania will be hitting the road this summer as they travel for vacations, outings or simply to enjoy the warm weather. However, the summer months are also expected to bring various construction and improvement projects on area roadways. While some groan at the sight of orange construction cones and jokingly say […]
A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
The last part of the project includes finishing the ramps connecting the Tri-State to northbound I-57 as well as southbound I-57 to the tollway. A bridge that carries on I-57 over railroad tracks will be widened.
While the eyes of the country have been on Philadelphia following events that occurred during the early morning hours of Monday, March 21 which left two State Troopers and one pedestrian dead, the eyes of scammers have been on the wallets of good-hearted citizens. In the early morning hours of...
The Grand Rapids Police Department on Wednesday released video that shows an officer pulling over Patrick Lyoya and a long struggle between the two that ends with the officer shooting and killing Lyoya.
Chattanooga, TN – Chattanooga Police Department officials said the fatal crash occurred right after 8 p.m. Tuesday. It happened on Highway 58. Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash. The responding officers discovered that Toyota and Hyundai crashed at the location. Police officials said the...
Using a new system from PennDOT, a police department investigating a hit and run would send an alert to all of Pennsylvania’s car repair shops, with information including the car’s make and model, plate number and the extent of damage.
Comments / 0