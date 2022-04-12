ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Gilroy Council Member Cited for Role in Fatal Halloween Party

By Erik Chalhoub
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz violated several city ordinances when she helped organize a Halloween event at her home in 2021 that ended in the shooting death of one man and injuries to three others, an investigation concluded. The City of Gilroy on April 11 released the findings from...

