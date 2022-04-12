ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMV: Time To Renew Your Motorcycle Registration

Cover picture for the articleThe New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding...

CBS 58

Wisconsin DMV will end renewal extension for drivers ages 60+ on March 31

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin DMV says their most recent driver's license renewal extension for drivers age 60 and over will end on March 31. Drivers ages 18-64 may renew their driver's license online if they are U.S. citizens with an unrestricted license, have not had a change in medical conditions and do not need an original Real ID.
KSLTV

Utah DMV warns of texts that can steal your personal info

SALT LAKE CITY – If you have recently received a text from the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles, there’s a chance it was a scam. The DMV warned on Monday that it noticed a surge in fraudulent texts designed to trick taxpayers into sending personal information. “These text...
FingerLakes1.com

DFS Superintendent takes first action in ongoing investigtion of insurance industry’s failure to timely report vehicle information to DMV

Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris today announced that Zurich American Insurance Company (Zurich) and Progressive Direct Insurance Company (Progressive) have entered into separate Consent Orders with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) resolving DFS’s investigations into the companies’ failure to timely report certain insured vehicle information to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Under those Consent Orders, Zurich has agreed to pay a fine of $2.2 million, and Progressive has agreed to pay a fine of $2 million, a total of $4.2 million to New York State.
