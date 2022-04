There’s something magical about the experience of watching a movie on a big-screen 4K TV, right from the comfort of your living room. Since these incredible displays tend to be pricey, we’re always looking for the best TV deals. Today at Best Buy, we found one of the very best 70-inch TV deals you’ll find anywhere on the internet. Right now, you can pick up this TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $550, which is a massive $280 discount from the regular price of $830. Keep reading to discover why this TV is a must-get if you’re looking for a home theater upgrade.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO