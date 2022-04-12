ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People in Brief_041322

Britney Spears has shared that she and partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby. On Monday, Spears posted on her verified Instagram account that she had lost weight to go on her recent Maui vacation, only to gain it back. She...

K-Fed Just Reacted to Britney’s Pregnancy With Her New Fiancé—Here’s How He Really Feels

Click here to read the full article. Happy for her. Kevin Federline’s response to Britney Spears’ pregnancy with Sam Asghari’s baby is nothing but support for his ex-wife. “Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post,” K-Fed’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told NBC News in a statement on April 11, 2022. “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and [fiancé] Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together.” K-Fed’s statement came after Britney announced in an Instagram post on April 11 that she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari (whom she got engaged to...
Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
Matthew Lawrence asks judge in divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support to either party ... and says split is result of 'irreconcilable differences'

Actor Matthew Lawrence has asked the judge in his divorce case from Cheryl Burke to terminate spousal support for either party in a response to her February divorce filing. Lawrence, 42, asked in docs filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that the court's ability to order spousal support for either party be terminated, and that a prenuptial agreement they agreed to be upheld, People reported Monday after reviewing court docs in the case.
Britney Spears leaves fans confused after singer deletes Instagram without warning

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account.Fans have been left confused after the pop star appears to have deleted her social media account. As of Wednesday (16 March), Spears’s account can no longer be found on Instagram.The 40-year-old’s Twitter account – where she has almost 56 million followers – remains active.The singer, however, has not posted on the platform since speaking out against her sister Jamie Lynn in a post shared on 15 January.Fans took to Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from Instagram.“BRITNEY WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR INSTAGRAM” wrote one user.Another added: “Where IS @britneyspears on...
Britney Spears: Kevin Federline, father of singer’s two children, ‘wishes her the best’ after pregnancy news

Kevin Federline, the father of Britney Spears’s two children, has responded to news the singer is pregnant.Spears has announced that she is pregnant with her third child, which is her first with Sam Asghari, whom she recently secretly married.The news comes five months after she was released from the conservatorship she was under for 12 years.Spears shared the news on Instagram on Monday (11 April), which she revealed was a surprise.The singer’s fans and friends, including Paris Hilton, have shared their celebratory reactions to the news on social media.Spears’s ex-husband Federline, who is the father of Spears’s sons...
David Muir returns to GMA for emotional tribute to Robin Roberts

David Muir is part of a large group of Good Morning America stars who are celebrating the tenure and achievements of a key member of the team. The ABC anchor joined in to pay tribute to GMA's Robin Roberts ahead of her milestone on-air celebration, when she marks 20 years with the morning show.
Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
Britney Spears' Pregnancy Reveal Came on a Special Anniversary Date

Britney Spears had everyone talking on Monday when she announced that she is expecting a baby with her fiance Sam Asghari. Coincidentally enough, her announcement came on a significant career anniversary. Twenty-two years prior, Spears produced her classic track, "Oops... I Did it Again." While Spears took to Instagram to...
Britney Spears absconds from Instagram and rejoins casually

Britney Spears rejoined Instagram discreetly after disappearing from Instagram four days ago. The world-renowned American singer disappeared from the social media platform on Wednesday,16th March. Her fans on Twitter shared their confusions and doubts over her absence.
Britney Spears, newly free, says she is pregnant

Britney Spears on Monday announced she is pregnant with her third child, five months after a judge ended the controversial guardianship the pop icon said barred her from having more children. The formal end to the guardianship in November 2021 came after the pop phenom's father Jamie Spears was removed from his position in charge of her finances and estate at a hearing in September.
Britney Spears fans and friends react to singer’s pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears fans are reacting to the singer’s pregnancy announcement. On Monday (11 April), the 40-year-old music star revealed she’s expecting a child with her partner Sam Asghari on Instagram.The “Toxic” singer wrote that she took a pregnancy test after gaining weight following the pair’s recent vacation to Hawaii.“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” Spears wrote, adding that Asghari, who she referred to as her husband after they recently secretly married, suggested she was “food pregnant”. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am...
