Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted – local media

(Reuters) -Several people were shot and explosive devices were found in a New York City subway station...

PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
ABC7 Los Angeles

'Multiple' people shot, 1 killed in Dallas, police say

"Multiple" people were shot and one was killed Saturday night in Dallas, officials said. "At this time, I can confirm one individual was shot and transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries," the Dallas Police Department told ABC News. "Multiple individuals were also shot and injured during this incident. This is an active investigation and information is limited."
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
CBS 58

8 shot and 8 others injured in a mass shooting in Brooklyn subway, FDNY says

(CNN) -- Eight people were shot and eight others injured in a mass shooting in a Brooklyn subway during Tuesday morning rush hour, according to FDNY spokesperson Amanda Farinacci. A preliminary investigation shows a possible smoke device was detonated, according to a senior law enforcement official. The NYPD said that...
The Independent

‘I saw people crying, screaming for their life’: Brooklyn residents in shock after rush hour subway shooting

Danny Mastrogiorgio had just dropped his four-year-old son off at school and was waiting for a train to go to work when a scene of chaos unfolded in front of him. As a train pulled into the platform at 25 Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, crowds of people poured out of the carriage in panic.“I saw people running up the stairs, running down the street. A guy came out waving his arms, trying to get the cops to come down,” the Brooklyn resident told The Independent.“Eventually a bunch of ambulances pulled up. I saw them take one guy...
Rolling Stone

A Person of Interest Has Been Identified in Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/12): A person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting on Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the New York City Police Department. NYPD shared photos of a person identified as Frank James, along with a tip line via an online statement early Tuesday evening. “This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS,” the tweet states. This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 —...
