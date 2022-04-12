Multiple people shot in New York City subway station, trains halted – local media

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
"Multiple" people were shot and one was killed Saturday night in Dallas, officials said. "At this time, I can confirm one individual was shot and transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries," the Dallas Police Department told ABC News. "Multiple individuals were also shot and injured during this incident. This is an active investigation and information is limited."
All eyes are on the lookout for Frank James, a suspect in Tuesday’s Brooklyn subway station shooting. Right now, there are 24 victims at various hospitals across the city. Police are asking anyone with information into James' whereabouts to call 1-800-577-TIPS. Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information...
BROWNSVILLE, N.Y. -- The New York City Police Department has released new, clear images of a suspect and getaway vehicle in connection with Friday's shooting of a toddler. The girl was shot as her father was picking her up from day care on 127 Riverdale Ave. in Brownsville, a Brooklyn neighborhood, just after 6 p.m. Friday.
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
Investigators say 10 people were shot, but at least 23 were hurt in the chaos. Sources tell CBS2 it could have been worse, because the gun jammed with bullets still inside, and officers found a bag with an arsenal of other weapons. While the suspect unloaded 33 shots and smoke...
At least 10 people were shot and six suffered other injuries when a gunman opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Some people were also being treated for smoke inhalation from a smoke bomb and other injuries from the panic that ensued, the fire department said.
(CNN) -- Eight people were shot and eight others injured in a mass shooting in a Brooklyn subway during Tuesday morning rush hour, according to FDNY spokesperson Amanda Farinacci. A preliminary investigation shows a possible smoke device was detonated, according to a senior law enforcement official. The NYPD said that...
Danny Mastrogiorgio had just dropped his four-year-old son off at school and was waiting for a train to go to work when a scene of chaos unfolded in front of him. As a train pulled into the platform at 25 Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, crowds of people poured out of the carriage in panic.“I saw people running up the stairs, running down the street. A guy came out waving his arms, trying to get the cops to come down,” the Brooklyn resident told The Independent.“Eventually a bunch of ambulances pulled up. I saw them take one guy...
Several people were shot in an incident on the New York City subway in Brooklyn during morning rush hour, officials said. The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, which serves the D, N, and R lines. Video on social...
Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/12): A person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting on Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the New York City Police Department. NYPD shared photos of a person identified as Frank James, along with a tip line via an online statement early Tuesday evening. “This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS,” the tweet states.
This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67
