ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Shot to Death in Florence Area Identified

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was shot to death in the Florence area of Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. The shooting was...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Florence#Police#Bell Mcgee
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Of Missing Los Angeles Television Producer Believes He Was Kidnapped

Timothy KizitoThe Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit. Timothy Kizito is the Ugandan-born proprietor of Bantu Productions, a film production company based in the United States. Timothy was the " brain behind the production of a TV series, The Ebonies ‘Bibawo’," reports Exposed Uganda. The 56-year-old Los Angeles resident moved to LA over ten years ago and was known for working with the Ugandan drama group "The Ebonies"
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl overdose

A man died and two others were hospitalized Monday morning in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles following a suspected overdose of fentanyl, officials said. The incident was initially reported about 9 a.m. in a 911 call directing authorities to the 200 block of West 115th Street, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man fatally stabbed after altercation in Watts: LASD

A man was fatally stabbed in Watts Tuesday evening, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they’re investigating the attack as a gang-related incident. Deputies responded to the 13500 block of Maie Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing, and they found a 45-year-old man lying unresponsive in a driveway, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
WOWK 13 News

Man shot to death in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston after a man was found dead early Friday morning. Charleston Police say that they responded to the 100 block of McKee Ave. for a well-being check, and they noticed the door was partially opened. Inside the residence, they found 38-year-old Patrick L. Jefferson, of Charleston, lying […]
CHARLESTON, WV
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
Complex

Missing Hiker Found Dead With Dog Waiting By His Side in Los Angeles Park

The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy