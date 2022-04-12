ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin could fall another 33% if it breaks below its key $40,000 support level, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says

By Matthew Fox
 1 day ago
A Bitcoin coin lies on a screen showing the Bitcoin Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • Bitcoin could be on the verge of a significant decline if it fails to hold $40,000 as support.
  • That's according to Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies, who identified $27,200 as secondary support for bitcoin.
  • "Long-term momentum has deteriorated this year, contributing to recent volatility," Stockton said.

