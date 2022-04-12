ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

I'm the CEO of Shutterstock. I like starting my day on Slack — here's how I organize my mornings.

By Robin Madell
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ATU4_0f6mEEXj00
Stan Pavlovsky.

Stan Pavlovsky

  • Stan Pavlovsky is CEO of Shutterstock and based in Westchester, New York.
  • He follows a hybrid work schedule and starts his day catching up on news and direct messages.
  • Here's what his morning routine is like, as told to writer Robin Madell.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Stan Pavlovsky , CEO of Shutterstock, about his morning work routine . It has been edited for length and clarity.

I typically start my workday around 7:30 a.m. after a routine breakfast of two eggs and coffee.

I always start work with a cup of coffee in hand — it's a sacred ritual

I lived in Seattle for over 20 years, and one of the things I learned from my time there is that the coffee beans you use matter more than the coffeemaker. The best tasting coffee starts with organic, full-bodied beans that you grind yourself — our family favorite is a Colombian roast.

I'd been working from home in Westchester, New York since the start of the pandemic, but after Shutterstock reopened its office I transitioned to a hybrid model and now go into the office a few days a week.

I also occasionally travel for events like Art Basel in Miami and to our recently acquired TurboSquid office to discuss 3D content strategy.

I commute to our Manhattan office for company-wide town halls or board meetings

I feel refreshed when I go into the Shutterstock office — it's really hard to beat the 360-degree views of Manhattan from the Empire State Building, and I'm grateful to spend time with colleagues during breaks in between meetings.

I dedicate my first 30 minutes to catching up on the news, emails, and Slack messages

Every morning, I start by pouring over The Wall Street Journal and then migrate to TechCrunch and Yahoo! Finance.

The slower start that I get from catching up on world news acts as a smooth transition to the rest of the day, which tends to be action-packed with back-to-back meetings and a full inbox.

I don't keep an elaborate to-do list, but I do use Monday.com for tasks and I use Microsoft OneNote for meeting notes.

Lately, I've noticed that I spend about half my time on Slack. One of my favorite things about our company is that everyone works with so much passion and at lightning speed, especially with the new direction we're taking with our expansion into the 3D space and our strategy for our product lines in the metaverse future. The quick, back-and-forth instant messages on Slack work well for us and our company culture.

My Slack messages in the morning typically go to the executive committee and my wonderful executive assistant who keeps me punctual

We have several exciting product launches coming up this year, so our chief product officer will brief me on any updates from the day before. I have similar touch-bases with the rest of the committee each morning so I can stay on top of the many work streams in play and ensure that we're aligned on progress.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

This 40-Year-Old CEO Wants to De-Glorify Start-Ups: ‘I Don't Know If I Wish Entrepreneurship on Anyone, It's My Worst Enemy'

Tech executive Ben Lamm knows something about launching a start-up or two. Six of them, actually. Over the past two decades, Lamm, 40, has built and sold a slew of start-ups, including AI-product builder Hypergiant, e-learning software company Simply Interactive, digital gaming company Team Chaos and Conversable, an AI-driven conversational intelligence company.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
Engadget

Mark Zuckerberg thinks this looks like a home office

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — a real, human man who works — understands the plight of those who work remotely. The 37-year-old founder of one of the world’s largest companies is actually working remotely as you read this. But unlike you or me, Zuckerberg’s home office is in the metaverse. Zuckerberg on Facebook today teased an upcoming software update to the Quest 2’s Horizon Home that includes a home office space. It looks kind of like a Blue Bottle Coffee, or maybe a dentist’s office. But it’s in VR, you see.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace Perks

Click here to read the full article. Amazon isn’t the only marketplace around. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Up Close: In Conversation with Berkshire Grey's Kishore BoyalakuntlaRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
makeuseof.com

How to Do Freelancing Work With Your Smartphone

Anyone can earn an extra income by freelancing, whether they are teenagers studying in school or seniors enjoying retirement. However, not everyone can afford an expensive laptop or workstation. If you are also on a tight budget but have the right skills and a willingness to take on freelancing, the...
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

Apple’s planning to lease you iPhones — and I have questions

It’s no secret Apple continually ships boatloads of iPhones every year; it sold 239 million units in 2021, according to analysts. But the company feels it can sell even more — and it apparently has a new idea to do that. According to a report by Bloomberg, the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Day#Instant Messages#Art Basel#Colombian#Turbosquid
Inc.com

I Had to Covid-Fire Most of My Employees. Here's How I Rebuilt My Staff

Jamie Baxter and Chris Loeffler launched Qwick in 2019 to solve the hospitality industry's perennial headache of staff retention. The app let hiring managers at bars, restaurants, and hotels order up staff the way you order an Uber: Tap a button, and people show up to work. They'd negotiate a 40 percent fee on top of each worker's pay, beating temp-agency rates without lowering wages. It was all going great until the world shut down, demand for hospitality workers evaporated overnight, and Baxter, as CEO, had to lay off 80 percent of Qwick's own staff. Here's how Baxter and a skeleton crew catapulted out of the company's "darkest hour." --As told to Brit Morse.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Apple Insider

Apple updates Pages, Keynote, and Numbers for the first time in six months

Apple released a relatively small update to its iWork suite of apps that includes Pages, Keynote, and Numbers. The word processing application Pages now has the ability to publish directly to Apple Books with file sizes up to 2GB. Users also get more options for placing page numbers and setting font size.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Alphabet's Drone Division Roped In New CFO: Bloomberg

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Wing unit roped in Shannon Nash as CFO as it looked to expand its drone-delivery operations, Bloomberg reports. Nash previously served as the CFO of Reputation.com Inc. Wing recently promoted its CTO, Adam Woodworth, as the CEO. In the first two months of 2022,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Amazon Maven

Amazon Prime Video Could be Worth $1 Trillion in a Few Years

A recent Seeking Alpha article from Bluesea Research includes valuable information on the video streaming market, leading to an astonishing conclusion: Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Prime Video could be about to become the king of the streaming industry. The main reason is actually quite simple: By including...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Meet your new workday, what Microsoft calls the ‘triple peak’

Before lunch and after lunch. These are, traditionally speaking, the most precious times during your workday, when researchers believe you’ll be at your productivity peak. But with the rise of COVID-19 and so many people still working from home, Microsoft Research has spotted a new trend: Many of us are picking up a third grind between 9 and 11 p.m.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Apple Insider

Apple VP talks 'Shot on iPhone' challenge, how the company views photography

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple says that the macro "Shot on iPhone" challenge is evidence that the "true potential of our products is fully realized" when users get a hold of them.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Business Insider

Business Insider

460K+
Followers
29K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy