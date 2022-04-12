ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

16 injured, including 10 shot, in New York subway shooting

News 8 KFMB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — A gunman in a construction vest donned a gas mask, set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train and shot at least 10 people Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooter was at large after leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform while others ran...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Releases Footage Of Man Shot By Troopers In Buffalo

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has released videos of a man being shot by a New York State Police Trooper in downtown Buffalo. The incident took place on February 12, 2022, after the officers tried to stop the man who was allegedly driving erratically. In the video, Trooper Nigro can be seen trying to grab the driver through the driver's side window. He is verbally instructing the driver to get out of the vehicle, saying "get the f*%k out multiple times. The driver refuses and can be heard saying "go away" and "no." The man, 38-year-old James Huber of North East, Pennsylvania, has his left hand on the steering wheel and his right hand on the gear shift. The officer has his weapon pointed right at Huber's head, in very close proximity. Then Trooper Nigro shoots the man. It is not clear from the video if the man had any type of weapon or posed any threat, but he was still sitting in the car when he was shot. It sounds like the Trooper fired two gunshots into the vehicle. The car ended up crashing and landing with the passenger side down on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Merrick Garland
US News and World Report

Suspect Arrested After 5 Homeless Men Shot in Washington, New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspect in shootings of five homeless men, two fatally, in Washington and New York, was taken into custody on Tuesday by federal agents in Washington, but New York police said investigators were still gathering evidence to charge him with the New York crimes. Gerald Brevard, 30, of...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mayor Eric Adams responds to Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the he would not allow the city to be terrorised amid a manhunt for a gunman wearing a gas mask who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday.The mayor addressed the city remotely after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that the city had not found any live explosive devices but the suspect detonated smoke bombs to “cause havoc.” “We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorised, even by a single individual,” he said. The mayor said the New York Police Department was looking for the suspect, “and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Subway#Fbi#South Brooklyn#Manhattan#N
News 8 KFMB

Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, charged with terror

NEW YORK — The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after a daylong manhunt and a tipster’s call brought police to him on a Manhattan street. Frank R. James, 62, was taken into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brooklyn subway shooting: Everything we know about the fugitive gunman

The gunman who set off a smoke bomb and opened fire on a crowded Brooklyn subway train remains on the loose.He was described as a Black male, wearing a gas mask, a green “construction-style” vest over a grey hoodie, and carrying a book bag. He has a “heavy build” at 1.65m (5ft5in) and 81 kgs (180 pounds).Investigators do not have the identity of the suspect or know his whereabouts, with Governor Kathy Hochul warning New Yorkers the shooter was “still on the loose”.“This person is dangerous,” she said.A federal law enforcement source told Newsweek the attack could not be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Convicted For Long Island Burglary Spree

A 23-year-old man has been convicted on multiple felony counts after going on a North Shore burglary spree on Long Island that net him and his co-conspirators more than $1 million in cash and goods from homes in gated communities.Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that Queens r…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Cameras down, trains left to run and faulty police radio: How Brooklyn subway shooting suspect escaped NYPD

New York City police have come under scrutiny for their handling of the Brooklyn subway shooting as several key details suggest multiple mishaps allowed the shooter to escape. The suspected gunman, identified by authorities as 62-year-old Frank R James, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan, nearly 30 hours after he allegedly deployed a smoke bomb and opened fire inside the 36th Street station in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning. Early in the investigation, Mayor Eric Adams revealed that the stations surveillance cameras experienced “some kind of malfunction” and thus did not capture any footage of the attack that...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy