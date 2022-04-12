ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn subway station shooting: Multiple people shot, at least 13 injured, officials say

By AJ Jondonero
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBNej_0f6mDajO00

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Multiple people were found shot in a subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, officials said.

FDNY said a call came in at around 8:27 a.m. for smoke coming in the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park . Upon arrival, responders found the victims and several undetonated devices at the same location.

First responders told PIX11 News likely more than five were shot. FDNY told PIX11 News that 13 injured individuals have been taken to area hospitals. At least 10 had gunshot wounds.

Three patients are being treated at Methodist Hospital, according to PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo. A woman sustained a gunshot wound to the back and the other two sustained a leg and head injury, respectively.

Officials said the suspect was seen leaving wearing an MTA vest and a gas mask. Police described the suspect as weighing 160 to 200 pounds and 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

City officials advise everyone to stay away from the area. Students attending schools near the scene have been placed on a shelter-in-place order.

Police said there are currently no active explosive devices. The scene continues to be active. MTA said police are sweeping all of South Brooklyn.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xa0EX_0f6mDajO00
    Image from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn (PIX11)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5NYf_0f6mDajO00
    Image from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn (PIX11)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iy8gu_0f6mDajO00
    First responders are in Sunset Park, Brooklyn where multiple people were found shot and injured. (PIX11)
Images from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn. (Credit: PIX11)

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

#Shooting#Subway#South Brooklyn#Fdny#Pix11 News#Methodist Hospital
