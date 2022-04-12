Joplin council elects new city mayor

The future of how Richmond residents will vote in City Council elections over the next 10 years will be the subject of a public hearing on Tuesday. The council will consider whether to adopt one among a number of proposed maps that will determine the boundaries of voting districts within the city. The process has brought unity to the city in that a coalition of over a dozen neighborhood councils came together to create a district map. Neighborhood leaders say the map they’ve proposed would keep communities of interest intact while best exemplifying the spirit of the Voting Rights Act, in that their proposal would create two majority-minority districts.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO