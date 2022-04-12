UPDATE: Chance for severe storms Tuesday night over part of area
UPDATE 5:30 p.m. Tuesday: Thunderstorms, some of them severe, will develop this evening and continue through the overnight. Main threats will be...salinapost.com
UPDATE 5:30 p.m. Tuesday: Thunderstorms, some of them severe, will develop this evening and continue through the overnight. Main threats will be...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0