Krispy Kreme matches price of dozen doughnuts to US average gas price

By Bethany Fowler
 1 day ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme made a sweet announcement Monday, stating the company will deflate the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

Krispy Kreme will be running this promotion every Wednesday beginning April 13 through May 5.

The price for April 13 is $4.11, but that will change week to week based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gas in the U.S.

Krispy Kreme will announce the new price for the dozen donuts every Monday on its Facebook , Twitter and website .

The company said guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating shop via in store, drive- thru or online.

