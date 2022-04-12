ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Award-winning author, poet channels chaos in writing

thecollegianur.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning author and poet Saeed Jones talked to students and faculty about his powerful poetry and memoir on April 6 as part of the English department’s Writers Series. Over a dozen students, faculty and families of faculty gathered in the Brown Alley Room in Weinstein Hall. During the reading and question-and-answer...

www.thecollegianur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Local Author’s Book Leads to YouTube Podcast Channel

(Atlantic) Nearly one year ago, local author Janine Pheiffer Knop of Atlantic and her sister Jackie Pheiffer McGregor from Washington State authored a book titled “While the Windmill Watched.” The text in its second printing recently received National Recognition through the Independent Press Award. Janine Knop says the...
ATLANTIC, IA
Seattle Times

‘All My Rage’ author Sabaa Tahir on inspiration, writing and changing genres

Two years after finishing her beloved “Ember in the Ashes” series, young adult author Sabaa Tahir is back with a novel near to her heart. Based on Tahir’s own childhood growing up in a motel in the Mojave Desert, “All My Rage” follows two Pakistani American teens, Noor and Salahudin, as they fight to escape from their small town. “All My Rage” debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list and is already in development for television, with Tahir cowriting the script. Fresh off a whirlwind book-release week, Tahir sat down with The Seattle Times to talk about her inspiration, writing process and adjustment to a new genre after a decade writing fantasy literature.
SEATTLE, WA
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville author wins Pacific Northwest mystery award

Warren Easley earns honors for his novel centered on immigration and solving a murder After earning nominations on a few occasions, Wilsonville author Warren Easley has won the Spotted Owl Award, bestowed annually to the best mystery book of the year by a writer in the Pacific Northwest. "Getting a prize like this that represents writers in the Northwest meant a lot to me," Easley said. Easley, who has lived in Wilsonville for 26 years, won for the eighth installment of a series on Cal Claxton — who runs a one-man practice out of Dundee. The book titled...
WILSONVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Tennessee State
The New Yorker

Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saeed Jones
Houston Chronicle

Book World: 3 great new audiobooks for your commute, your walk or just chilling out

Michael Robotham maintains an air of excruciating suspense in this plot-driven tale of an idealist young policewoman from London's Met. Philomena "Phil" McCarthy runs afoul of the entire police force when she arrests Darren Goodall - a married, decorated senior officer - for beating up his girlfriend. Phil, who has wanted to join the Met since she was a girl, now finds that, far from being an organization of committed peacekeepers, it is awash in corruption and coverups. Although demoted to desk duty, she can't leave it alone and befriends the victim, Tempe Brown, who we begin to see is the friend from hell: needy, manipulative, and up to something mysterious and most likely unsavory. The book is wonderfully served by Katy Sobey, who narrates it at an easy pace, capturing Phil's naivete in a sweet, young voice, adding some gruffness to the men, and delivering Tempe, who has come from Northern Ireland, with an admirably convincing accent. (Simon & Schuster, Unabridged, 11 34 hours)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WLWT 5

Cincinnati author opening bookstore to inspire children to write

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati author is opening a new bookstore in April that will inspire readers of all ages and motivate children to write their own stories. Author J.M. Clark is opening The Tome Bookstore, which will be located at 2123 Beechmont Ave. in Mount Washington. The bookstore will...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Boston

Peter Reynolds, Award-Winning Author And Illustrator, Raising Money For Ukraine Through Art Prints

BOSTON (CBS) — Author and illustrator Peter Reynolds expresses himself through his artwork. And as he watched news of the war in Ukraine, he turned to his art supplies. “I wanted to create something to celebrate peace and give us hope, and I found the Ukrainian flag online,” said Reynolds. “Especially horrific was to see children having to flee their homes with their parents and children being hurt.” He created his Ukrainian Peace Print, posting it online to his fans, who have enjoyed his award-winning children’s books for decades. Peter Reynolds’ Ukrainian Peace Print. (WBZ-TV) “I had this overwhelming response from people saying, ‘Thank...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Poetry#English
Entertainment Weekly

Aliens: Vasquez to reveal backstory of beloved Alien franchise character

Few people have really stood up against the Xenomorphs in the Alien franchise but Aliens character Private Vasquez is most definitely one of them. EW can exclusively reveal that the backstory of the character, who was played by Jenette Goldstein in James Cameron's film, will be detailed in a new book titled Aliens: Vasquez and written by V. Castro (The Queen of the Cicadas). Titan Books will publish the book on October 25.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Elena Ferrante has a new book! Be sure to get a notebook before reading it.

Elena Ferrante is, as all the world knows by now, the pseudonym for the elusive author of, among other books, “The Lost Daughter,” which was recently made into a film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, and the four extraordinary “Neapolitan novels,” the first of which — “My Brilliant Friend” — is now an HBO series. Ferrante champions the view that, as she said in a 2015 interview with the Paris Review, the “author” is merely a “manufactured image” of a “writer-hero”:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Polygon

The Northman brings Viking history to life with a roar of bloody defiance

The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers is many things. He’s a meticulous craftsman with an eye for striking compositions. He’s a bearded hipster in a Carhartt jacket. If Facebook commenters are to be believed, he’s an “elevated horror” bogeyman who represents everything that’s wrong with the genre today. But above all that, he’s a history nerd. Eggers is the type of person who reads medieval Icelandic literature for fun — which is exactly how his latest project, the bloody Viking revenge saga The Northman, came into being.
MOVIES
The Guardian

White Building review – soulful drama captures coming of age and eviction in Cambodia

This soulful, heavy hearted drama tells a tale of gentrification and community displacement in Cambodia. It’s a fictional story about the real-life White Building, an iconic modernist apartment block built in 1963 in the centre of Phnom Penh and demolished in 2017. The film’s director, Kavich Neang, has a personal connection: he grew up in the White Building and opens his film with an extraordinary drone shot that floats above the building’s roof. From this angle the mosaic of chipped tiles and rusted corrugated sheets looks strangely beautiful: a metaphor perhaps for the White Building itself, which is crumbling and not fit for habitation, but still home to a vibrant diverse community, everyone happily jostling in the corridors.
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

In the new Wakanda cookbook, Black Panther food lore comes to life

The fictional worlds spun in many TV shows, movies and video games can feel as real and as meaningful to fans as places with actual Zip codes. Think of Hogwarts, the magic-filled, honey-lit boarding school in the world of Harry Potter books and movies; the faraway galaxy of "Star Wars"; or even the lovably quirky small town of Stars Hollow in "Gilmore Girls."
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy