Puff, Puff, ‘Grass,’ CBD Collection Celebrates George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’

Click here to read the full article.

It’s more than a week before we hit 4/20, but American cannabis brand Dad Grass announced on Tuesday (April 12) that it has teamed up with the George Harrison estate to release the “All Things Must Grass” collection honoring the late Beatles’ iconic 1970 triple solo album.

The federally legal pre-rolled CBD+ CBG joints — which contain a low-dose organic hemp flower that contains less than 0.3% THC — are part of a suite of products form Dad Grass celebrating the 50th anniversary of Harrison’s legendary album All Things Must Pass , which was George’s first solo release following the break-up of the Beatles.