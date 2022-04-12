Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Willacy, Southern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 330 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 212 PM EDT, the public reported minor flooding due to backwater along the Little Black River upstream of the St. John River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Allagash Township. - This will mainly impact properties along Walker Brook Road, Rapid Road and Little Black Road. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
