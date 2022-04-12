ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Allen, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Much of west central and northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog with very minor ice or frost accumulations on elevated surfaces is possible.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcona, Gladwin, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcona; Gladwin; Ogemaw DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Alcona, Ogemaw and Gladwin Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 01:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and maintain plenty of distance between your vehicles and other vehicles. Target Area: Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile at times due to dense fog. * WHERE...Marathon, Langlade and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Le Flore, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 06:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Le Flore; Sequoyah DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Sequoyah and Le Flore Counties. In Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
#Dense Fog Advisory
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 03:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Willacy, and Cameron Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Saginaw DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog is beginning to burn off this morning improving visibilities above advisory criteria. Areas of fog, at times denser, will still be possible for the next couple hours this morning so motorists should still exercise caution.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Thurston and Burt Counties. In Iowa, Harrison, Shelby and Monona Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Freezing fog with very minor ice or frost accumulations on elevated surfaces is possible.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berks; Lehigh; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibility is improving so the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 11 AM.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 06:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Sequoyah and Le Flore Counties. In Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dickinson, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights and fog lights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dickinson; Menominee DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog and areas of freezing fog. * WHERE...Dickinson and Menominee Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slick untreated surfaces are possible due to areas of freezing fog creating a glaze of ice.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burt, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burt; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Burt and Washington Counties. In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: District of Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM Friday to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 05:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-25 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ventura County Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog will affect highways 1 and 101 as well as city streets and rural roads.
ENVIRONMENT

