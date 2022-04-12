ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears announces she's pregnant with her 3rd child: What we know

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUlnA_0f6mBBvl00

Britney Spears announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with her third child.

The "...Baby One More Time" singer, 40, shared a cryptic post Monday in which she says she "got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby."

This will be Spears' first child with fiancé Sam Asghari, whom she refers to as her husband in her post. The couple, who first met in 2016, previously announced their engagement in September 2021.

Asghari, 28, seemingly responded to the pregnancy announcement with an Instagram post about what fatherhood means to him.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qx2P5_0f6mBBvl00
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images - PHOTO: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere, July 22, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif.

Also in her post, Spears said she "obviously won't be going out as much" during her pregnancy due to paparazzi attention, which she said she endured during her previous two pregnancies.

Spears also said she previously suffered from perinatal depression, calling it "absolutely horrible." The pop star said it used to be a taboo topic, but now is discussed openly, adding, "thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

According to the National Institute of Mental Health , perinatal depression is "depression that occurs during or after pregnancy." If this occurs during the pregnancy it is known as prenatal depression and it's called postpartum depression if it begins after the baby is born. NIMH says perinatal depression "can affect any mother -- regardless of age, race, income, culture, or education."

The Grammy winner closed out her post by saying she plans to do yoga "every day" during her pregnancy.

Spears shares her two teenage sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

While fighting for the end of her 13-year conservatorship, Spears told the court in June 2021 that she wanted to "get married and have a baby" but was unable to do so under the conservatorship.

The "Stronger" singer alleged at the time that she had an intrauterine device, or IUD, which prevented her from getting pregnant, and claimed that those in charge of her conservatorship would not allow her to get it taken out.

"I deserve to have a life," Spears said in her testimony, adding that she deserves to have the freedom to make decisions about her family.

Spears' conservatorship, which was established in 2008, was terminated in November 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Broody Britney's baby deadline

We’ve heard more from Britney Spears in the last year than in the previous 14 combined – and one subject she’s brought up time and again is her desire to have another baby. Now, the singer’s told friends she doesn’t want to wait any longer and is already making plans to get pregnant with her fiancé Sam Asghari. In fact, we hear she’s already started crib shopping…
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Jesus
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Britney Spears
The Independent

Fans react to Britney Spears saying she doesn’t know Pete Davidson or Scott Disick: ‘She found peace’

Britney Spears’ fans were left amused at the star’s frank admission she has “no idea” who comedian Pete Davidson or reality star Scott Disick are.The singer’s pop culture confession came after reality TV star Disick shared a story on Instagram featuring Davidson, who is Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend and who has been attacked on social media by Kanye West.In a since-expired story, shared via Page Six, Davidson took over Disick’s Instagram account and shared a video of the former reality star and two of his friends asleep on a couch. The 1982 film The King of Comedy could be seen...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Pregnancy Test#Postpartum Depression#Time#Getty Images Photo#Sony Pictures#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Who is Gilbert Gottfried’s wife Dara Kravitz?

GILBERT Gottfried was a famous comedian, voice actor, and podcast host, who died on April 12, 2022. We know a lot about the man behind the jokes, but who is Gottfried's wife Dara Kravitz?. Who is Dara Kravitz?. Dara Kravitz is a film producer, and podcast producer, who has experience...
MUSIC
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful’s Taylor Hangs on For Dear Life, Fans Wonder if Steffy’s Going to Lose Her Mom Next

“That’s what happens when you try to help a lunatic!”. When Sheila headed for the hospital roof and contemplated throwing herself off, Bold & Beautiful viewers were pretty sure she wouldn’t actually do it. After all, there’s far too much story left to tell with the grieving mother and the comatose daughter-in-law who could reveal her sins. But what fans didn’t predict was that in attempting to save Sheila’s life, Taylor would wind up going over the edge herself!
TV SERIES
GMA

GMA

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy