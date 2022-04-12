ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Deutsche Telekom reviews bids for full or partial sale of mobile towers - sources

By Pamela Barbaglia, Nadine Schimroszik, Andres Gonzalez
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjAdQ_0f6mB8Mp00

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) is reviewing proposals to sell a majority or minority stake in its towers business from a slew of financial and corporate investors that have approached the German company with takeover options, sources told Reuters.

Bidders including Vodafone's (VOD.L) masts unit Vantage Towers (VTWRn.DE) and a consortium of KKR (KKR.N) and GIP have submitted bids to buy either 51% of Deutsche Funkturm GmbH (DFMG) or take a minority interest, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The business, which is valued at up to 18 billion euros ($19.56 billion), has also drawn interest from Spanish mobile telephone infrastructure operator Cellnex (CLNX.MC) and U.S.-based American Tower Corp (AMT.N), the sources said.

Cellnex, advised by JPMorgan (JPM.N), is only looking at a deal that would give it majority control of DFMG rather than becoming a financial partner to Deutsche Telekom through a minority investment, a separate source said.

Deutsche Telekom, Vantage Towers, Cellnex and American Tower declined to comment, while KKR and GIP were not immediately available.

Deutsche Telekom has hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to launch a full or partial sale of its towers in a bid to capitalise on high demand for infrastructure assets and eye-watering industry valuations that would help it drive down its debt. read more

Revenue at its DFMG unit rose 5.4% year-on-year to 1.1 billion euros in 2021, while adjusted core earnings grew 6.3% to 600 million euros.

While Deutsche Telekom chief executive officer Tim Hoettges had initially signalled he wanted to "de-consolidate" the business - which operates 40,600 masts across Germany - the company could still favour a minority stake sale to a financial investor as a way to extract value in the near-term, the sources said.

"They still need to decide what's best to do as a first step," one source said. "A minority stake sale remains an attractive option given the complications of pursuing an industry tie-up."

REGULATORY HURDLES

Deutsche Telekom aims to clinch a deal by the middle of the year although discussions could only be finalised in September depending on the complexity of the deal, the sources said.

The German telecoms giant has yet to set a deadline for final bids as it is still assessing the merits of each proposal, the sources said.

Any tie-up with an industry player already active in Germany - such as Vantage Towers - would immediately trigger a lengthy regulatory review, they said.

Vodafone, which listed Vantage Towers in Frankfurt in March 2021 and still owns 81% of the business, is working to clinch an industry merger for Vantage with either Deutsche Telekom's DFMG or Orange's (ORAN.PA) towers unit Totem and has so far snubbed interest from financial investors. read more

Any deal between Vantage Towers and DFMG would require a package of remedies including asset disposals to win the blessing of European regulators, the sources said. ($1 = 0.9204 euros)

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Nadine Schimroszik, Andres Gonzalez and Emma-Victoria Farr; Editing by Mike Harrison

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Hudson’s Bay bidding for Kohl’s – source

(Reuters) -Canadian department store chain Hudson’s Bay Co is bidding for American peer Kohl’s Corp, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Shares of the U.S. retailer, which is facing pressure from activist investors to sell itself, rose as much as 17% to $62.98, valuing the company at about $8.76 billion.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Vodafone Receives Takeover Bids For Vantage Towers: Reuters

Global infrastructure funds approached Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) to invest in its $16 billion mast company Vantage Towers AG (OTC: VTAGY), Reuters reports. The bidders, including investment firms Brookfield and Global Infrastructure Partners, submitted proposals valuing Vantage Towers at a premium to its current valuation of €15 billion ($16.57 billion).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Kkr#Vodafone#Vantage Towers#Deutsche Funkturm#Dfmg#Spanish#Jpmorgan#American Tower
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
Germany
International Business Times

Paris Stocks, Euro Gain On Macron Vote Result

The Paris stock market and the euro rose on Monday, with investors soothed by French President Emmanuel Macron's election performance. Frankfurt and London equities however followed Asian exchanges lower, with sentiment souring on flat UK economic growth. Wall Street opened on the downside as traders looked ahead to inflation data...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S.-listed Chinese shares surge, set for best week ever

(Reuters) - U.S-listed shares of major Chinese companies including Didi Global and Alibaba surged on Friday, set to wrap a week that was marked by China’s top policymaker laying out plans to support the country’s capital markets. Shares of the Chinese companies jumped on Friday, with ride-hailing firm...
STOCKS
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. and European partners take down hacker website RaidForums

WASHINGTON/THE HAGUE, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. and European authorities said on Tuesday they had seized RaidForums, a popular website used by hackers to buy and sell stolen data, and the United States also unsealed charges against the website's founder and chief administrator Diego Santos Coelho. Coelho, 21, of Portugal,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Stellantis CEO upbeat on U.S. as shareholders vote against pay package

April 13 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) Chief Executive Carlos Tavares on Wednesday took a bullish stance on the U.S. market despite rising fears of a downturn, as the carmaker's shareholders voted against the 2021 compensation package for top executives. Speaking at the carmaker's annual shareholders' meeting, Tavares said Stellantis was...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy