Special Teamer Brandon King Leaving Patriots, Signing With Colts

 1 day ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Brandon King, a core special teamer in New England from 2015-21, is heading to Indianapolis.

The 28-year-old is signing a one-year deal to join the Colts, according to Adam Schefter.

Despite Schefter labeling King a “defensive specialist,” King played almost exclusively on special teams, logging just two career snaps on defense in his five NFL seasons.

King missed the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury, but in his five active seasons, he’s taken at least 65 percent of the Patriots’ special teams snaps. That includes a career high 75 percent last season.

King also played in three Super Bowls with the Patriots, in victories vs. the Falcons and Rams, as well as the team’s loss to the Eagles.

In his career, he’s registered 52 tackles (34 solo), one forced fumble and one safety.

