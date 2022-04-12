ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manlius, NY

WWII veteran honored in Manlius

By Jason Klaiber
Jack Sessler (seated in red) was recognized on his 102nd birthday last week for his service as a Marine. (Jason Klaiber)

TOWN OF MANLIUS – With its trademarked outdoor ceremony and organized caravan of honking vehicles, Honor Flight Syracuse made sure that a local veteran turned 102 in style on April 8.

Recognized that Friday morning for his service during World War II and for his status as a centenarian, John “Jack” Sessler was presented with the volunteer-led charity’s customized birthday sign, a patriotic quilt crafted by the Thread Bears Quilters’ Guild, an American flag that had been flown over the United States Capitol, and proclamations thanking him for his “tireless efforts” and his sacrifice.

The surprise salute for Sessler in the circle of the Brookdale Senior Living Center also featured a four-gun salute conducted by the Manlius Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post and a few performances by female vocal group the Sentimental Serenaders, who brought out their kazoos for the show tune “On a Wonderful Day Like Today” prior to leading the gathered crowd in a rendition of “God Bless America.”

Later, the folks in attendance sang “Happy Birthday” to the Marine with accompaniment from Piper Jack on the bagpipes.

“I appreciate all these people coming and doing all this,” Sessler said of the occasion. “All I did was live a long time, that’s all. I’m lucky the Lord has been good to me.”

Never doubting that he would reach the century mark, Sessler’s daughter Marita said he was always supportive of his five kids and always devoted to his wife.

“He’s a good example to us,” she said. “He’s an awesome man.”

Sessler enlisted in the Marine Corps in July 1943. A rifle sharpshooter and hydraulic mechanic, he went on to serve in the Okinawa campaign in the spring of 1945.

After his years in the military, he found work within Syracuse University’s engineering department.

Founded in 2005, Honor Flight is a nonprofit network also known for providing transportation to U.S. veterans so they can visit Washington D.C.’s war memorials at no cost.

