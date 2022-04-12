At least 10 shot in New York City subway attack

Related
Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people were shot and another 13 were injured on an N train in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning. […]
Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
‘The Body Was Ice Cold’: NYPD Bar Bouncer Raped, Strangled Grad Student
On February 25, 2006, a 911 call reporting a grisly discovery in a remote area of Brooklyn frequented by sex workers would eventually lead to one of the city’s most unsettling murder cases. Det. Christopher Debernardo, NYPD, 75th Precinct, Brooklyn, arrived on the scene and observed what appeared to...
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police race to save man bitten by own pet snake, one of deadliest in the world
Police and health officials in Virginia raced against time to help save the life of a man bitten by his own pet viper listed as one of the deadliest snakes in the world.
NBC New York
‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack
"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
Group of 7 beat, kick 14-year-old boy inside Brooklyn subway station, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of seven male individuals attacked a 14-year-old boy inside a subway station in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Around 3:57 p.m. on Mar. 14, a boy was approached by the group on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station and was punched multiple times on the head […]
Woman shot in the face outside Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD
CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A gunman shot a woman in the face outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Monday night, police said Tuesday. The suspect, who knows the victim, walked up to her around 10 p.m. and opened fire. She was struck in the face and right arm, police said. EMS rushed the victim to the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
I came face to face with mumbling Brooklyn subway shooter — here’s what he said
A straphanger told The New York Post he came face to face with the mass shooter who opened fire on a crowded subway Tuesday — and was targeted by the mumbling madman first. Subway rider Fitim Gjeloshi recalled how he was on the Manhattan-bound N train just before 8:30 a.m. in Brooklyn when he noticed the suspect sitting in the corner, muttering to himself.
Police arrest man who they believe shot 5 homeless people in NYC, D.C.
March 15 (UPI) -- Authorities said on Tuesday that they have arrested the man they believe stalked and shot several homeless people -- killing two -- as they slept in New York City and Washington, D.C., this month. The Washington Metro Police Department said they arrested the man in the...
Nine newborn puppies abandoned in Farmingdale, NJ among most impactful Jersey Shore News stories of the week
There were nine newborn puppies found in deplorable conditions when a good samaritan found them discarded among garbage in Farmingdale, Monmouth County this week. Several Manchester Township Police Officers saved the life of a man from Bayville who was responding as a tow truck driver to an accident and collapsed on the roadway.
NYC Woman Accused of Kidnapping and Torturing Man She Met on Instagram; Demanded $100k Ransom From Family
A New York City woman is behind bars this week after she allegedly kidnapped and tortured a man she met on Instagram for more than 12 hours. Prosecutors say she then demanded a $100,000 ransom from his brother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror
SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
NYC gang of dirt bikers brutally beat 64-year-old man, son in caught-on-video attack
Disturbing footage released by police shows a gang of dirt bikers viciously beat a father and son in broad daylight on a New York City street. The 64-year-old motorist, accompanied by his 36-year-old son, collided with one of the dirt bikes on March 15 at about 4:30 p.m. in Upper Manhattan, according to police.
NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops
NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NBC New York
Girlfriend of Suspected Bronx Shooter Wanted After Dunkin' Donuts Dispute Turns Deadly
Police in the Bronx are hunting for the girlfriend of a man accused of gunning down a 24-year-old man from Jamaica on Friday afternoon. New surveillance images were released Sunday of a person of interest following an argument that started in a Dunkin' Donuts and eventually spilled out onto the street where the fatal shot was fired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
fox40jackson.com
NYC girl, 7, shot while with mother following bloody weekend in which nearly 30 people wounded
A 7-year-old was shot in New York City on Monday following a bloody weekend that saw 29 people wounded from gunfire. The girl was standing near an intersection in Brooklyn just after 3 p.m. with her 28-year-old mother when they heard gunshots, the New York Police Department told Fox News. The pair fled to their apartment for safety, the NYPD said.
Bronx dad gets 12 years in throwing death of 6-week-old son
A Bronx dad was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday after he fatally threw his infant son to the ground.
Teen shot in doorway of Brooklyn building: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16 year old in Brooklyn. The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., police said. The teen boy was opening a door to a building in […]
WTKR News 3
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.https://www.wtkr.com/
Comments / 1