New York City, NY

At least 10 shot in New York City subway attack

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago

WKBN

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people were shot and another 13 were injured on an N train in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
PIX11

Woman shot in the face outside Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A gunman shot a woman in the face outside a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn Monday night, police said Tuesday. The suspect, who knows the victim, walked up to her around 10 p.m. and opened fire. She was struck in the face and right arm, police said.  EMS rushed the victim to the […]
The US Sun

Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror

SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
PIX11

Teen shot in doorway of Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16 year old in Brooklyn. The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., police said. The teen boy was opening a door to a building in […]
