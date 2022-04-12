At least 10 shot in New York City subway attack

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO