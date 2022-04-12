ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

Walker Police Officer Tiffany Elliot named 'Officer of the Year'

By Adam Luchies
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aa1NW_0f6mAuJj00

Walker Police Department Chief Keith Mankel and the Walker PD Awards Board have announced that Officer Tiffany Elliott has been named as the “Officer of the Year” for her work in 2021.

Elliot has worked for the Walker Police Department for 24 years. She is described by her peers as diligent, thorough, calming, and mindful. Elliot is also described as an advocate for the disenfranchised and downtrodden. She is also a champion in assisting crime victims. Elliot was recently selected to lead the department’s de-escalation training efforts.

A notable recent case Elliot was involved in was when she was dispatched to a welfare check. The check later became a missing persons investigation. During the search, Elliot was in constant communication with the victim’s family, who lived halfway around the world. She also continued to investigate leads, and later located the victim in another state.

Officer Elliott was previously awarded the “Officer of the Year” in 2013.

