ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Starbucks Breakfast Lovers Found This Sandwich at Costco for $2.30 Less

By Dawn Allcot
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3TYA_0f6mAtR000

As food prices rise across the country and restaurant menu price inflation hits its highest mark in 40 years, according to RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, many people are seeking more affordable alternatives to their chain restaurant favorites.

See: 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk at Costco This Spring
Find: Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

Costco now makes it easy to substitute Starbucks’ famous bacon, gouda and egg sandwich with one you can heat and eat at home. Plus, you’ll save $2.30 on each sandwich compared to the Starbucks version — and that’s not even counting the coffee beverage you’re bound to buy while you’re there to go with your breakfast.

The Grace Gourmet Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwiches have been spotted in Costco freezer cases across the country, EatThis.com reports. You can get eight for $13.49, or roughly $1.70 per sandwich.

The Grace Gourmet version may also be slightly healthier, with 290 calories compared to 360 for the Starbucks version. It also has 26 carbs compared to 35, and 13 grams of fat versus 18.

POLL: Where Have You Cut Back Most Because of Inflation?

With 5 grams of trans fat in the Grace Gourmet version and 7 grams in the Starbucks version, neither sandwich should be considered “health food.” But, if you’re craving the Starbucks sandwich, the Costco version can save you some money .

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Starbucks Breakfast Lovers Found This Sandwich at Costco for $2.30 Less

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Health Food#Food Drink#Gouda Egg Sandwiches#Grace Gourmet
Joel Eisenberg

Fast Food Chains Closing Locations in 2022

KFC, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s logosKFC.com, TacoBell.com, Wendys.com. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including QSRweb.com, KFC.com, National Restaurant News, SFGate.com, Fast Food Maven, RestaurantClicks.com, and The Hamtramck Review.
The Kitchn

I’m a Registered Dietician and I Buy This Costco Frozen Dinner on Repeat

The freezer section at Costco is legendary. It’s the first place I turn to stock up on frozen fruits and vegetables in the cold winter months. It’s also where I go to find crowd-pleasing appetizers and the best dinner shortcuts. Turns out, one of those dinner shortcuts has become such a hit in my household, it won over my picky daughter and my even pickier husband. Honestly, I never would have guessed it. Mostly because I didn’t even know what I was buying at the time (more on that below). That’s how good Costco’s frozen finds are! You can kind of just trust that whatever you’re buying is going to be good! Allow me to explain.
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Wendy's Reportedly Making a Change Customers Won't Like

Your next trip to Wendy's may leave a larger dent in your pocket. Amid ongoing inflation and rising chicken prices, the fan-favorite fast-food restaurant chain is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its menu items later in 2022. The reported planned price hike was revealed by Chief Financial Officer GP Plosch during the chain's fourth-quarter earnings call earlier in March.
BUSINESS
hunker.com

This Festive Costco Cake Is the Only Easter Dessert You Need

Now that spring has officially sprung, it's time to start thinking about Easter sweets. But if you don't have the time or energy to make treats from scratch, you'd be glad to know that Costco has your back. The retailer is offering a two-pound egg-shaped Easter cake, just in time for spring.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.Those in possession of the coupon will have...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
FOOD & DRINKS
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
Mashed

Burger King Is Being Sued Over Its Sandwiches. Here's Why

When the Whopper Melt launched earlier this month, it initially received a royal welcome from Burger King's fanbase. The Takeout heralded the menu item as the replacement for the chain's iconic Whopper burger. That was three weeks ago. Now, as The Seattle Times reports, consumers have filed a class action...
RESTAURANTS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
128K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy