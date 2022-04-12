ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NY

Board hears plans for housing near senior center

By Jason Klaiber
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479EJ3_0f6mAXD800
On April 11, Mark Matt and Mike Small were sworn into their positions as newly elected trustees. (JASON KLAIBER)

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – The “very preliminary” outline of a project proposed for the vacant lot next to the Fayetteville Senior Center was presented to the village’s board of trustees this week.

Though nothing has been set in stone as far as its exact floor plans, its building costs or its expected financial gain, the project as suggested would feature seven two-story townhouse units, each with two bedrooms and a garage, as well as six single-story cottage homes.

While sharing generated images of the potential layout on April 11, in-ARCHITECTS representative Jim Knittel said the conceptual plans give a living area, a bathroom and a kitchen to every “fairly small” cottage, a type of residence he said would appeal to senior citizens who desire a close proximity to the East Genesee Street center but who require little spaciousness.

Taking into consideration the likelihood that the housing would be intended for an older crowd, trustees Mike Small and Dan Kinsella questioned the aspect of two-story living and whether the upstairs element of the townhouses would become a detriment. Small also said it should be expressly stated what precise age range is covered by the targeted demographic for this senior living.

Mayor Mark Olson said ensuing talks among the board, revised drafts from the architecture firm, input from public workshops at the site, and glances at similar projects placed in other communities will help to reveal whether the housing setup would be a beneficial, in-character option for the village.

Citing a shortage of senior and affordable housing in Fayetteville, the mayor said a fulfillment of that need would have to weigh the size of the project and the effect of taking away green space on the parcel.

“If it can’t work, it can’t work, but if we had the opportunity to bring over 20 residents that either don’t want to leave the village or can move into the village, I think it’s an opportunity that we need to look at,” Olson said.

Adding that the project would be helped along with the use of American Rescue Plan money handed down by Onondaga County, Olson said he remains certain that the Village would not be the entity managing the proposed housing facilities.

Earlier on in the April 11 meeting, Small and Mark Matt were sworn into their new terms as trustees. Right after, Manlius Deputy Supervisor Sara Bollinger was congratulated for her Women of Distinction Awards Ceremony honor in the category of community/civic affairs.

In other news

The board also opened and closed a public hearing relating to the Village budget in addition to adopting a local law allowing an override of the tax cap if necessary. Though there is not an expectation to exceed the cap, the safeguard prevents the incurrence of penalties.

In contrast to its “moderate” fiscal stress score of 55.8 the previous year, the Village’s score for 2021 is down to 27.5, and the municipality has been given a “no designation” stamp by the state comptroller.

The Village is hosting its Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 in the parking lot of the Fayetteville Senior Center, located at 584 E. Genesee St.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Housing planned for struggling veterans approved in DeWitt

TOWN OF DEWITT – The DeWitt Planning Board unanimously approved plans last week to convert an East Syracuse hotel into a specialized shelter for struggling veterans. Located off Carrier Circle between Joey’s Restaurant and a Dunkin’ Donuts, the Magnuson Hotel at 6590 Thompson Road will become transitional housing for former service members facing mental health issues, substance abuse problems, poverty, homelessness and other circumstances considered debilitating. This joint clinical and residential resource is steered by the Altamont Program, a division of Peter Young Housing, Industries and Treatment that assists in getting these male residents healthier, back on their feet and back into the communities of Syracuse and Buffalo.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius mourns fellow student

FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Jay Lu, a sophomore at Fayetteville-Manlius High School, died by suicide on Friday night. On Saturday evening, Principal Ray Kilmer sent an email to the high school community alerting them to the sad news and offering special counseling services at the school on Sunday afternoon.
MANLIUS, NY
106.9 KROC

Large Housing Project Proposed Near Mayo Civic Center

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A $100-million housing project is being proposed to be built near Rochester’s Mayo Civic Center. It would consist of two buildings containing nearly 300 units and include 362 parking stalls. The proposal is scheduled to be reviewed by the City Council at its...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manlius, NY
Fayetteville, NY
Government
City
Fayetteville, NY
NBCMontana

Missoula Planning Board signs off on rezoning proposal near Greenough Park

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board signed off on a rezoning plan Tuesday night for a new subdivision in the Rattlesnake. The plans call for a rezone of 1006 W. Greenough Dr. The change would allow the proposed Greenough Heights Subdivision. Developers want to divide the nearly...
MISSOULA, MT
WYTV.com

Historic Howland Yellow House gets new location

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Last May, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the historic E.N. Brown House would need to be demolished to make room for a new intersection that’s going to be built where Routes 46 and 82 come together. Now, it’s being relocated. “It’s so...
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

NYS budget offers property tax rebate

The state's budget is now providing 2.5 million eligible New Yorkers a property tax rebate. The credit is available for low and middle income households as well as seniors enlisted in the School Tax Relief Program.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Elderly People#Uban Construction#Board
Citrus County Chronicle

County to discuss revised scope of animal shelter

County commissioners have carved out time in their April 12 meeting to discuss a revised scope for the new animal shelter. County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said minor changes have been suggested. To date, the county has received $1,814,957 in donations for the new shelter, she said. That does not include...
ANIMALS
Eagle Newspapers

Board & Brush relocates in Towne Center

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – A Fayetteville studio for creative wood sign workshops has opened at a new location, this time at the opposite end of the shopping center from where it once set up shop. Previously situated at 104 Towne Drive between the Kohl’s department store and the YMCA,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Voters approve Phase II Capital Project

CAZENOVIA — On March 30, more than two thousand residents of the Cazenovia Central School District (CCSD) flocked to the polls to cast their votes on the district’s $10,713,319 Phase II Capital Project. According to the district, the project is intended to address equity, infrastructure and program needs...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fairmount Community Library announces fine free policy, April programs announced

The Fairmount Community Library, located at 406 Chapel Drive has instituted a fine free policy for most library materials. The library will no longer be charging a late fine on items from any patron. Removing the barrier of late fees provides access to library resources for all, ensuring that the Fairmount Community Library will be a welcoming space for everyone who visits.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville projects no increase in tax rate in proposed budget

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – The Fayetteville Village Board spent the better part of its March 16 meeting going over aspects of its proposed 2022-2023 budget. According to Mayor Mark Olson, tipping fees for garbage disposal and recycling through the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) will have gone up a total of about $40,000 for the village since 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Minoa welcomes new fire chief

VILLAGE OF MINOA – Following a period of inner-department turmoil, a new fire chief has been appointed in Minoa. The naming of Shawn Tompkins to the part-time position trails this winter’s investigation into complaints leveled against former chief Matt McGarrity just after his re-election. That nearly one-month fact-finding probe resulted in the dismissal of all charges filed, though by then, 15 firefighters from the all-volunteer department had already submitted leaves of absence in protest.
MINOA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

After lengthy hearing, solar code adopted

TOWN OF MANLIUS – The town of Manlius has adopted a new solar code, paving the way for the Bowman Road solar project to move forward. The unanimous vote came last Wednesday night following a lengthy and contentious public hearing featuring dozens of speakers on both sides of the issue. The hearing had been moved to the East Syracuse Minoa High School auditorium to allow for the large anticipated crowd.
MANLIUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia residents bring curling to Carpenter’s Pond

CAZENOVIA — Since last winter, a small group of Cazenovia residents has been working hard to bring the sport of curling to Carpenter’s Pond in the village. Curling is a sport in which two teams take turns sliding polished granite stones, called rocks, across a sheet of ice towards the house, a circular target marked on the ice with concentric bands. The goal is to accumulate the highest score; points are scored for the stones resting closest to the center of the house once both teams have thrown all their stones. To help a stone get to its target, players are permitted to start sweeping the ice in front of the sliding stone with brooms or brushes after it has been thrown. Sweeping helps clear away debris that might slow the stone down or interfere with its path; it also melts the ice slightly, creating a slippery surface that can adjust the stone’s path and/or increase the distance it travels.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fight in DeWitt results in shooting

At about 11 p.m. on March 21, officers from the DeWitt Police Department and deputies from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an address on Caton Drive for a shooting that caused injuries. After arriving to the scene, it was learned that the victim, a 38-year-old male,...
DEWITT, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy