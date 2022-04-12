Rihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Broke "Out Of The Friend Zone"

Rihanna’s latest maternity look came in the form of a sunny and sweet yellow dress, perfect for an outing to buy baby books for her upcoming little one!. Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond! The 34-year-old showed off her growing baby bump on Monday as she shopped for baby books, sporting a midi-length yellow maternity dress with 3/4-length sleeves and lacy tiers, matching the look with white sneakers with multiple color designs. The “Umbrella” singer also accessorized her mommy-to-be look with a gold chain necklace, gold bracelets, and gorgeous studs, pinning back a part of her dark-colored, wavy locks to reveal her gorgeous glowing makeup. RiRi’s man, A$AP Rocky, was also spotted nearby, also seeming excited about his soon-to-be-newborn.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO