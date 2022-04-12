ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Anniversary Edition Sells For Lamborghini Money

By Jared Rosenholtz
 1 day ago
With 668 supercharged horsepower going out to the rear wheels through an available six-speed manual transmission, the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a unique motoring experience in 2022. Perhaps that's why dealers are able to charge hefty markups for this car and the first 250 units with a serialized number plate...

